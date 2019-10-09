Davis, Rosie Virginia Meadows

Rosie V. Davis passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at age 89. The family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. until noon at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Oct. 12, and inurnment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Davis is survived by children Mary (Gilbert) Springer, Lee Hutchings, Kenneth (Debbie) Hutchings, Allen Hutchings, Victor T. Hutchings, Michael Hutchings, and Rose Baker; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husbands Waymond Hutchings and M.E. Davis, and sons Gary Hutchings and Ronnie Hutchings.

