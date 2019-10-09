News Ticker

Davis, Rosie Virginia Meadows

October 9, 2019 Sarah Tate Obits 0

Rosie V. Davis passed away Sept. 30, 2019, at age 89. The family will be receiving friends from 11 a.m. until noon at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Oct. 12, and inurnment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Davis is survived by children Mary (Gilbert) Springer, Lee Hutchings, Kenneth (Debbie) Hutchings, Allen Hutchings, Victor T. Hutchings, Michael Hutchings, and Rose Baker; 23 grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husbands Waymond Hutchings and M.E. Davis, and sons Gary Hutchings and Ronnie Hutchings.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.