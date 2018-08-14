Dawson, Winford Allen Sr.

Winford Allen Dawson, Sr., age 67, passed away July 13, 2018.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Faye Dawson; brothers, Barry, Ricky and Robert; daughter-in-law, Mary Dawson; granddaughter, Catherine English.
He is survived by his wife of 48.5 years, Patricia Morris Dawson; children, Allen Dawson (Amanda), Debbie Hall (Terry) and Bobby Dawson (Katie); grandchildren, Dani Parton (Thomas), Aaron and Cameron Hall, Terry Dawson, Sawyer Dawson, Ruby Dawson (Due in October), Thomas Melder, Andrew English and Haley Butts; sisters, Anita Wheeler (Jack), Cheryl Chaney (Steven); brother, Roger Dawson (Bobbie Lynn); former wife, Pam Melcher; special friends, Linda Dawson and Helen Barton.
A Celebration of Life service was held July 17 at Hermitage Funeral Home, and interment followed in Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
