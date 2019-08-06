Day, Pauline A.

Pauline Day passed away July 30, 2019, at age 71. No services are scheduled. Ms. Day is survived by children: Tamara Palmer and Ron (Nancy) Palmer; grandchildren: Kelsea (Amad) Missildine-Picard, Kodie Palmer, Zander Alexis, Zeanna Alexis, Kat Bozarth, Jesica Denise Palmer, and Dustin and Brandi Allen; great-grandchildren: Emma Craighead and Arya Picard; and sisters: Kathy Brady, Barbara Day, and Patricia Day. She is preceded in death by parents John and Dorothy Day, and siblings Johnny Day, Steve Day, Jack Day, Tom Day, and Marjorie Simoni.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.