Deadly fire leaves extensive damage

A deceased body was found inside a home in Mt. Juliet Monday evening after a fire was reported.

Around 4 p.m., Mt. Juliet Fire received a call about a confirmed structure fire at West Division Street. They also had credible information that the structure was home to one or two residents, leading first responders to discover one body in the home.

As of publication, the identity of the body has not been released, nor has the cause of death been confirmed.

According to Captain Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department, an officer was flagged down by a driver and alerted of the fire. MJPD requested resources and state officers be sent to the scene as well.

The fire, which appeared to be a garage, was converted to a residence on one half and a storage building on the other.

Cpt. Chandler said there was no reason to be suspicious of foul play at this time, but it is too early to specify the cause of death. It is unknown at this time whether the person died before the fire began.

Though there was extensive damage to the building, Fire Chief Jamie Luffman praised the response of the FDMJ in extinguishing the fire and keeping others safe.

No other details have been released, and the investigation is still ongoing.