DeBow, Randall Henry

Randall Henry DeBow, age 82 of Hermitage, passed away on April 29, 2018.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 2 from 11 a.m. until service time.
He is survived by wife of 64 years, Wilma Smith DeBow; children, Debbie DeBow (Terry) Polman, Ricky (Sherrie) DeBow and Laurie DeBow (Tony) Calvetti; sister, Ann (Ronnie) Morgan; brother, Dan (Ruth) DeBow; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren also survive. He is preceded in death by daughter, Deneise DeBow Freeman; parents, Lucian Harris and Henrietta Grass DeBow; brother, Lucian DeBow, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Juvenile Diabetes, or the National Rifle Association.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
