Dedman, William Robert “Bob”

Robert Dedman

Robert Dedman passed away at home, surrounded by his devoted wife and daughters, on May 9, 2019, at age 85. He was elected as Wilson County Mayor in 1998 and served the county in that capacity until his final retirement in 2010. A funeral service was held May 13 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Faye Tribble Dedman; daughters Robbie Dedman Farmer and Karen Dedman; granddaughters Lacey (Mike) Acuff and Lindsay (Micah) Williams; great-grandsons Nolan and Adam Acuff and Cayden and Brody Williams; and special family member Jeanette Muirhead. He is preceded in death by his parents Dewey Frances and Maggie Marie Graves Dedman.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to Robert’s caregivers, Jeffrey Napier and Amber Thomas, and the hospice team. Please make Memorial Donations to The Wilson County Veterans Museum (304 E. Main St, Lebanon TN 37087, 615.444.2460) and/or The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Wilson County (www. Relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

