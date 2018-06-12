Delorm, Curtis Wright

Curtis Delorm, of Lebanon, passed away on June 5, 2018 at age 79. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Delorm was born in Brandon, Vermont. He was in the United States Navy for 5 years, 11 months, 28 days, 4 hours, and 10 minutes. After the Navy, he served as an electrician in the United States Air Force until retirement. In civilian life, he owned an appliance business.
He is survived by wife Diana Von Haugg Delorm; children Kristina (Mark) Olsen, Robert (Jacqueline) Delorm, and Michael C. Delorm; grandchildren Nickolas Delorm, Stepheny Delorm, and Dane Delorm; sister Carol Hooker; and brother Don Delorm. He is preceded in death by parents Connie and Clarence Delorm.
Mr. Delorm’s favorite joke lives on: “What’s invisible and smells like carrots? Rabbit farts!” Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
