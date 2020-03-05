Denley, Barbara Sue Sullivan

Barbara Sue Sullivan Denley, age 72 of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 27, 2020. Barbara was the daughter of the late Thaxton Guill Sullivan, Sr. and Charlotte Elisabeth Armistead Sullivan. Barbara was also preceded in death by her brother, Bryan Sullivan.

She is survived by: Sons – Dwayne (Penny) Wright and Chris (Christa) Wright; Brothers – T.G. “Binky” (Janice) Sullivan and Dorris Sullivan; Grandson – Cooper Wright; Aunt – Dot (Curtis) Honeycutt; Niece – Kim Armistead and several other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, 12110 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com