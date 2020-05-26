Denney, Donna Darlene

On May 18, 2020, Darlene Denney, the fifth child of (now deceased) Verlon/Virgie Denney, left behind the ravages of cancer and claimed the ultimate victory life everlasting with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Without children of her own, she was happy to be a “surrogate” mother to her nieces and nephews and their friends. Two of those – Jen Lacey and Jerry Alan Carney were her favorite “running buddies!”

She leaves behind to cherish fond memories: brothers Ted and Gerald (Kim) Denney, sisters Sylvia (Jack) Lacey, Debra Denney, Maureen (Jerry) Carney, Diane (Richard) Kirby, and Teresa Fulcher.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Operation Stand Down in Darlene’s honor to: 1125 12th Ave. South, Nashville, TN 37203.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.