Denny, Betty Jo

Betty Jo Denny passed away on September 21, 2017 at age 83. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. and on Monday from 9 a.m. until the service.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Glenn Denton, was 11 a.m. Monday, September 25, 2017 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial followed the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Mrs. Denny loved fishing, playing cards, solving puzzles, throwing horseshoes and reading. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist.
She is survived by daughter Gail Brenz of San Antonio, TX, David Coker (Cassy) of Murray, KY, Donnie Denny of Lebanon, Ronnie “R.D.” Denny (Tonya) of Lebanon, John D. “Squirrel” Denny (Donna) of Castalian Springs, TN, and Michael T. Denny (Ann) of Virginia Beach, VA; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and brother Marion “Bud” Heflin.
She is preceded in death by husband Donald Wilson Denny, parents Joseph Ephraim and Lucille Heflin, brother Melvin Heflin, and sister Dorothy “Peggy” Goodall.
The family extends special thanks to the folks at Charis Hospice, Bellwood Assisted Living and Quality Center for their kindness and dedication.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN 615.444.9393.
