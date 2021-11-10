DENT, Betty Marion

Betty Marion Dent, Mt. Juliet, formerly from Saginaw, Mich., and Bradenton, Fla., passed away peace-fully Saturday, Nov. 6. She had just celebrated her 100th birthday four days prior.

Betty was born in Saginaw, Mich., on Nov. 2, 1921. She lived in Michigan most of her life and moved to Mt. Juliet in 2001.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers; her husband of 60 years, Jay Dent; and one son, Jim (Judy) Dent of Canton, Mich. Survivors include her daughter, Pat (Howard) Mettee of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren Steve (Maggie) Burk, Susan (Tony) Zikovich; John (Nellann) Mettee, all of Tennessee, and Matt (Adrienne) Dent, Stacy Bender, Christy (John) Rose, all from Michigan. She had 12 great-grandchildren; Hallie, Katie, Anna, Ryan, Jack, Ben, Tonya, Cody, Erin, Alyssa, Reagan and Nolan; and many special nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Deisler Funeral Home, 2233 Hemmeter Road in Saginaw. Her son-in-law, Rev. J. Howard Mettee, will officiate. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens

Memorials may be made to Celebration Lutheran Church, 3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road., Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.