Deputies arrest man on Wilson’s Most Wanted

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office recently apprehended a man on Wilson County’s Most Wanted.

According to investigators, Jamie Boyd, who had active warrants in Wilson and Smith counties, was pursued in a high-speed chase and may have jumped into the Cumberland River on Oct. 8. He was taken into custody by WCSO the next day.

WCSO’s Directed Patrol, Wilson Co-Lebanon Task Force, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and 18th Judicial Task Force also assisted in Boyd’s apprehension, according to WCSO officials.