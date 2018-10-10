Detectives investigate targeted shooting

Detectives continue to work hard and pursue leads in an incident where a shooter shot from a vehicle toward a home. On Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, around 8 p.m., an unknown shooter shot from a vehicle, specifically targeting a home in the 1600 block of Alsdale Road. No other homes were targeted, and detectives believe it is an isolated incident. No one was injured as a result of the few gunshots fired toward the home.

Detectives responded to the scene to gather evidence in hopes of leading them to the suspect or suspects. Residents in the area of Alsdale Road, Stone Hill Road, and Belinda Parkway are encouraged to view any outdoor surveillance footage they may have to see if any suspects were spotted. The suspect vehicle was described as a newer-model, white Toyota Land Cruiser or large SUV.

No additional details about the incident or why the home was targeted were made available due to the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.