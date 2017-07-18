Detectives looking to identify suspects using cloned credit card

Detectives are hoping the public can identify a man and woman who used a victim’s credit card information on a cloned card to purchase a cell phone at Best Buy, located at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road.

The victim, who resides in Florida, does not know how their information was stolen. They became aware of the unlawful activity after noticing a charge on their credit card statement.

At the time of the fraudulent transaction on July 1, 2017, the card owner still possessed the actual credit card. However, at some point, the card was skimmed or duplicated on a fraudulent card.

A man and woman was captured on surveillance video. Detectives hope someone in the community will recognize them.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.