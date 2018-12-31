Detectives search for carjacking suspects

Mt. Juliet detectives are investigating a robbery where a group of teens ordered an 18-year-old man to hand over his keys and wallet while one pointed an AR-15-style rifle at him.

On Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, around 5:25 p.m., multiple officers quickly responded to the parking lot of Regal Providence Stadium 14 theater, at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, after a carjacking had occurred. Detectives determined that five teens, traveling in a gray Infiniti SUV, robbed an 18-year-old victim of his 2018 Dodge Charger.

As the victim exited his car, the suspects quickly approached in the SUV, and three Hispanic male teens exited the vehicle. One of the teens was armed with a rifle and pointed it at the victim while they ordered him to hand over his keys and wallet. After the robbery, the suspects fled the area in both cars.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects apparently spotted the victim’s car until it was parked and waited in the parking lot until the victim exited the vehicle. No indication led detectives to believe that the victim knew the suspects. No one was injured during the incident.

The car that was stolen is a hunter green, Daytona edition, 2018 Dodge Charger, and the original suspects’ vehicle is likely a gray Infiniti QX60 or similar SUV. The victim’s car was found abandoned in Nashville Monday morning at the Rosa Parks exit ramp.

This incident is the eighth robbery and 46th stolen car report in Mt. Juliet for 2018. In 2017, there were 11 robberies and 52 stolen cars reported.

If anyone has a feeling that they possibly know the suspects responsible for this crime, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.