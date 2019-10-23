Detectives seek suspects who used stolen card in Mt. Juliet

Suspect 1

Suspect 2

Detectives are attempting to identify two men who fraudulently used a credit card that was stolen from a car burglary. The credit card was stolen from the victim in Nashville on Sept. 21, 2019, but the suspects used the stolen card to make purchases at Target and Best Buy in Mt. Juliet later that day.

Surveillance video confirmed two men were working together when purchases were made of a MacBook Pro at Best Buy and four sets of Apple Airpods and gift cards at Target.

Detectives hope someone in the community will recognize the suspects from the surveillance video so they can be apprehended.

More photos of the two suspects can be found here.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.