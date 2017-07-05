Detectives seeking suspect in two vehicle burglaries

Police officers were summoned to a restaurant parking lot, on Crossings Circle, to investigate two vehicle burglaries on May 28, 2017. During the burglaries, the thief busted windows to steal purses that were left in plain view in the cars. Credit cards, stolen from the victims’ stolen purses, were quickly used at two gas stations in Lebanon, prior to the victims’ cancelling their cards.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance that recorded the burglary suspect using a victim’s credit card. Another black male was spotted in the vehicle, possibly a 2000-2002 model tan Kia Optima, the suspect was in.

Many times, vehicle burglary is a crime of opportunity that can be prevented if there is no opportunity for the thief to steal. Mt. Juliet Police encourage everyone, in all circumstances, to never leave items of value in plain view or their vehicle unlocked.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.