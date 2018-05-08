DeWitt, Glen Jewell

Glen Jewell DeWitt, age 81 of Hermitage, died May 3, 2018, surrounded by his family. Glen was an active member of Donelson Church of Christ. He was retired from Ozburn Hessey Logistics. Glen was the son of the late Ralph and Mary Dorothy Moran DeWitt. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Josh Dodson.
He is survived by: Wife – Delores Parkerson DeWitt; Daughters – Mary Lynn DeWitt and Kim (Tim) Carney; Step-children – Teresa (Dean) Lewis, Tina Hallums and Todd (Elaine) Hallums; Grandchildren – Kade Dodson, Trevor Davis, Phillip (Kelly) Lewis, Justin (Julia) Lewis, Samantha Hallums and Jacob Hallums; Great-grandson – Hunter Dodson; Brother – Ralph DeWitt; Sister – Shelby Cheek; Nieces and numerous cousins.
Funeral services were conducted May 8 at Donelson Church of Christ, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
