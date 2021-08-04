DICHIARA, Bob

Bob DiChiara, 78, Lebanon, died July 31. Bob was born in Stamford, Conn. and was the son of late, Dominick and Julie Stopa DiChiara. He served in the National Guard and was retired from Ricoh. Bob enjoyed woodworking and building.

He is survived by: Wife of nearly 50 years Terri DiChiara; Children Eric (Colleen) DiChiara and Lisa (Eric) Reinhold; Sister Carole Johnson; Grandchildren Kyle Reinhold, Alex Reinhold, Toby Reinhold, Ethan DiChiara and Declan DiChiara

Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Bob DiChiara Thursday, Aug. 5, from 4-6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.