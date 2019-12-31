Dickens, Frankie

Frankie Dickens passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at age 87. A funeral service was held Dec. 22 at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, and interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.

Mrs. Dickens is preceded in death by husband Joseph Dickens, son Wilson Dickens, stepson Tony Dickens, and parents Livy and Ruby Corley Sandlin. She is survived by daughter Betty (David) Page; sister Shirley Kerr; grandchildren Larry, Danny, Kelly, and Joey Dickens; great-grandchildren Nathan, Andrew, Ashtan, Maddie, Ashlea, Makenzie, Aydan, Nolan, and Reed Dickens, and Gregory and Kati Beauchesne; and stepchildren Hazel Mayberry, JoAnn Pacheco, and Larry (Linda) Dickens.

