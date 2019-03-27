Dickson, Ronald Neal

Ronnie Dickson passed away March 26, 2019, at age 73. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.

Mr. Dickson leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Dona Dickson; son Neal (Heather) Dickson; daughters Angela (Jeff) Usrey and Jennifer (Jason) Wallace; grandchildren Nataleigh Wallace, J.D. Usrey, Emma Dickson, and Emily Wallace; and brother Wendell (Kathy) Dickson. He is preceded in death by parents Aaron and Marvine Hunter Dickson.

In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial Donations to the Lebanon Senior Citizens’ Center, toward lunch tickets. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.