Dies, Donnie Mark

Donnie Mark Dies, age 59, passed away June 28, 2019, at his home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

His maternal grandparents were the late Steve and Nellye Hearn and his paternal grandparents were the late Hermon and Eumphrey Dies. Donnie married the love of his life, the late Elizabeth “Beth” Glenn Dies who is survived by her children Patricia, Natasha and Michael Williams.

Mr. Dies parents were the late Leila Hearn Dies and the late Pharmacist Ethel “Cotton” Dies, and is survived by Mrs. Ethel (Jewell Thompson) Dies. Donnie is survived by three sisters, Lisa Evans Steele, Lynn (Vernon) Underwood, and Kay (Mark) Johnson; and two nieces Angela, CPA (Chef Kevin) Korman, and Dr. Danielle (Dr. William) See; two nephews, Jeremy (Laura) Johnson and Daniel (Jesse Owens) Johnson, great nieces, great nephews, uncles Tommy (Nelda) Hearn, Dr. Phillips (Donna) Hearn, Frankie Dies, Jerry (Barbara) Dies, Clarence (Laura) Dies, and one aunt, Tommie Rae (Ray Allen) Tomlinson as well as numerous cousins.

A Memorial Service was held July 6 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment and graveside services were private. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.