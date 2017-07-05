Dill, Myrtle Marie

Myrtle Marie Dill, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 30, 2017. Mrs. Dill was a member of Old Hickory Church of Christ. She was the daughter of the late, Curtis Pentecost. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dill
She is survived by: Sons – Robert Crabtree and Richard Crabtree; Daughters – Margie Crockett, Selene Seals and Judy Klymzak; Grandchildren – Tammy Fisher, Ken Crockett, Marie Holmes, Jerry Heygi, Joey Heygi, Robert Thurman, Roger Thurman and Michael Stegall.
Funeral services were conducted 10 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2017 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at New Life Community Church Cemetery in Joelton, TN. Honorary pallbearers were members of Old Hickory Church of Christ and Bob Ferris.
Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
