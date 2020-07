Dillahay, James Clayborn

James Clayborn Dillahay, age 93, passed away July 23, 2020. at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The funeral service was held July 26 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by loving wife of 68.5 years, Martha Helen Jordan Dillahay; two children, Rhonda Katrina Dillahay (Frank) Sadler and James Edward Dillahay; grandson, James Sean (Tara) Sadler; granddaughter, Katrina Dawn Sadler (Stephen) Lannom; four great-grandchildren, Merin Sadler, Collin Sadler, Ella Sadler, and Chase Lannom. He was preceded in death by parents, Edward Ridley and Berthie Collins Dillehay; five brothers, Connie, Sam, Clarence, John, and Frank; four sisters, Flora, Cassie, Mamie, and Mary Susan.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.