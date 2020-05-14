Dillard, Mildred

Mildred Dillard, affectionately known as Mimi, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, at age 89. The Graveside Service was held May 8 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Mildred Louise Myers was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Nashville to the late Herschel and Eva Davis Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Floyd Dillard; daughter, Linda Haney; son-in-law, Bill Haney; sisters, Nancy Hollis and Juanita Hunter; brother, James Myers.

She is survived by children, Cyndi Dillard and Randy (Amanda) Dillard; grandchildren, Becky (John) Gravely, Brian (Carey) Haney, Jess (Jo) Dillard, Brett (Kaylyn) Dillard, Heather Matthews, and Yvonne Matthews; great-grandchildren, Ben Gravely, Annalee Gravely, Sam Gravely, Grayce Gravely, Norah Haney, and Ella Haney; sisters, Gail Foster and Martha Bracey; brother, Dorris Myers.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.