Director considering rezoning

Wilson County Director of Schools said during the School Board meeting Monday that he is looking into possibly doing some rezoning to help with the growth at West Elementary.

“It will impact West Elementary as they have moved over 108 percent capacity,” said Luttrell.

West Elementary continues to grow as the capacity jumped five percent since the last count a few months back. Luttrell said the rezoning could also affect Elzie Patton Elementary and Stoner Creek Elementary because both schools will have some space next school year. Stoner Creek will be in their new building at some point during the next school year.

The School Board voted in a special meeting at the end of January to move forward and ask the County Commission to secure funding for two properties for future elementary schools. One of those was on Double Log Cabin Road, which would alleviate West’s crowding. The other property was on Central Pike and would help with crowding at Gladeville Elementary. GES is currently at 101 percent capacity.

Luttrell also gave an update on the COVID-19 situation in the schools, and he said it seems to be improving over the last two weeks. He said at one point, the system had 240 teachers out, and he applauded the schools for covering the classes, but numbers have decreased the last two weeks.

Also, the board approved a change to the teacher dress code to allow them to wear jeans to work. The vote was meant as a morale boost as many teachers have stated they would like to have the option to wear jeans more often. It was approved on first reading.