Director of School candidates to be interviewed Thursday

The Wilson County School Board will interview the final five candidates Thursday for the open Director of Schools position.

The interviews will be held at the Central Office ATC Board Room.

The interviews are closed to the public, but will be live streamed on the Wilson County Schools website, https://www.wcschools.com/Page/4332.

The School Board was originally supposed to interview six candidates, but Jerry Boyd removed his name from consideration recently. Boyd accepted the Superintendent position at Washington County Schools in East Tennessee.

The first candidate will be interviewed at 9 a.m. The schedule is as follows:

9-10 a.m.: John Ash

10:15-11:15 a.m: Aimee Wyatt

12:15-1:!5 p.m.: Travis Mayfield

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Robert Sells

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Jeffrey Luttrell

The list of candidates will be reduced to two in the next board meeting, and another round of interviews will happen in April. The Board hopes to make a decision by the end of April and have a contract accepted by May.