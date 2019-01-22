Director of Schools not seeking contract extension

Dr. Donna Wright

Director of Wilson County Schools Donna Wright recently told the school board she does not want to extend her current contract. Her comment came after Board Chair Larry Tomlinson presented her annual evaluation, of which she said she was very pleased.

Though Wright is not currently seeking an extension to her contract, which ends in June 2020, she said she will continue to give her very best to the school district.

Wright has been the director of schools since 2014 and is currently on her second three-year contract with the county. She was previously the assistant director of schools for Williamson County and had the same position in Knox County Schools as well.

Wright said if she elects to not extend her current contract, she will retire in Wilson County, which she and her husband call their “forever home.”

Wright, who has been in education for more than 35 years, said her time in Wilson County has been some of the best and most rewarding work she has been involved in.

“I work with some of the most dedicated individuals anywhere, from the bus driver, cafeteria worker, front office staff, teacher assistants, school nurses, classroom teachers, to the administrative team in each school — they are the best and what makes my job the best anywhere,” said Wright. “I have not had the first day where I dreaded going to work and not everyone can say that. As a district, I can say that extraordinary effort has resulted in world-class outcomes for students and staff.”

The district is also gearing up to approve the next iteration of a 5-year strategic plan that Wright presented in 2014.

“I see a future-ready school district preparing students for the 22nd Century, not the 21st Century,” said Wright.

“We have experienced staggering student progress across the district that has resulted in being recognized by the State Department,” said Wright. “Our status as a district did not happen by accident, and knowing how this district has succeeded to this point, I cannot wait to see what the future will look like for our students today and in the future.”

*An earlier headline for this story said Wright will leave in 2020. As of now, Wright said she does not anticipate leaving soon.