Disturbing Facebook Live video leads to arrest

A man is in jail after police were made aware of a disturbing Facebook Live video broadcasting a man being threatened with a handgun in real-time.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers began to investigate and search for the victim who was being threatened in the video. The investigation led to a home in the 1400 block of Brighton Circle, which was identified as the location of the live broadcast.

Unaware of the armed man’s intention, Mt. Juliet’s Special Response and Crisis Negotiation Teams responded to the home to resolve the incident. Through their work, an adult male suspect, adult male victim and one adult female willingly exited the home.

The suspect, a convicted felon, was identified as 34-year-old Lonnie Baggatta of Old Hickory. Further investigation also led to the discovery of marijuana and the handgun used in the video.

During the incident, four homes were evacuated as a precaution while the Special Response Team operated in the area. Those persons were housed briefly in the neighborhood club house.

The Fire Department of Mt. Juliet, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Wilson County Sheriff provided stand-by assistance.

Baggatta was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun), and Simple Possession of a Schedule VI Drug (marijuana).

As of Tuesday afternoon, Baggatta was still in jail waiting for pretrial.