Divney, Carol Anne Hutchison

Carol Divney passed away on June 8, 2018 at age 75. A Funeral Mass was held June 11 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Lebanon. Interment followed at Wilson County Memorial.
Mrs. Divney was a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a member of the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was an artist who loved painting in watercolors and oils.
Mrs. Divney is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry Divney; children Angela (Troy) Williams and Larry Michael Divney; grandchildren Ashley Williams, Bradley (Hailey) Williams, and Taylor Divney; great-grandchildren twin boys Eilem and Eden, Lexi, and Brayden; sister Susan VanBebber; and sister-in-law Mary Divney. Special thanks to the nurses and techs of The Pavilion.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.