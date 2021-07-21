DIX, John Mark

Funeral service for John Mark Dix were Tuesday, July 20, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Pastor Russ Fairbanks officiating. Interment followed at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Monday and Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo.

Dix, 65, Mt. Juliet passed away July 15, at his home.

Born March 17, 1956, in Seoul, South Korea, he is the son of the late John W. and Lois Scarborough Dix. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Cantrell.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Manning Dix; son and daughter in law, Ryan & Sheralyn Dix; grand-children: Austin, Emily and Devin Dix; several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers: Austin and Devin Dix, Peter and Patrick Meier, Keith and Wesley Manning

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice

