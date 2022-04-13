DIXON, Emma Ryleigh

Emma Ryleigh Dixon, 14, Lebanon, died April 1.

Emma was a student at Mt. Juliet High School and a member of RockStar Academy of Dance. She en-joyed shopping, fashion, collecting sneakers, dancing, going to Top Golf, riding her golf cart, cooking, and watching the Nashville Predators. She loved her fur babies, Cincy and Gapper. Emma was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Cheryl Duncan.

She is survived by: Parents Charlie and Jeni Dixon; Grandparents Becky Buckman and Jerry and Brenda Dixon; Uncle Daniel (Christi Trieu) Dixon; Cousin Finley Dixon Trieu.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at The Fellowship at Mt. Juliet, 490 Industrial Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN with Ron Dixon and Aaron Loy officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Please wear purple, Emma’s favorite color, and “fun” sneakers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee www.dreamsandwishesoftn.org.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.