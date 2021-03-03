DIXON, Richard Dean

Richard Dean Dixon, 66, Mt. Juliet, passed away March 1.

He was preceded in death by: parents, Sherman Dixon and Geraldine Shoulders; sister, Evelyn Clark; brother, Johnny Woodrow Dixon; and nephews, “Bam” Dixon, and Ricky Dixon.

Richard is survived by: wife of 45 years, Denise Dixon; sons, Jason Dean (Kim) Dixon and Chase Kendall Dixon; siblings, Johnnie Lee (Linda) Dixon, and Vickie (John) Billingsley; grandchildren, Christopher Dixon, and Jaycie Dixon; sisters-in-law, Diane Poole, Debra (George) Snodgrass, and Donna (Brent) Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 3, at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Todd Elliott officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Hal Schall, Jerry Hire, Bobby Dixon, Brandon Scott, Justin Harrell, and Chris Dixon serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are: Jack Elliott, “Boogie” Hensley, and John Billingsley.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.