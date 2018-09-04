D’Lando, Warren Richard

Warren Richard D’Lando, age 78 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Aug. 28, 2018. A funeral service was held Sept. 1 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet.
Mr. D’Lando retired after 30 years as an Avionic Technician for TWA. He served in the United States Navy and was an active member of the American Legion, Post 281.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Elsie D’Lando; children, Steven Woods (Judi), Elaina D’Lando, Debbie Kelley (Jeff McCandless), and Frank D’Lando. He is better known as “Poppy” and “Grandpa” to his grandchildren, Coty Woods (Whitney), Ethan Woods (Amber), James Holland, Curtis Holland Jr. (Shannon), Kirstin Adamec, Megan Crockett, Austin D’Lando, and Shelby D’Lando; and his great-grandchildren, Mikey Woods, Jaydn Woods, Sebastian Woods, Derek Holland, and Tristan Hill; Sister, Susan D’Ippolito (Ralph); along with many relatives and loved ones who also survive in New York and California.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Susie D’Lando; and brother, Frank D’Lando.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
