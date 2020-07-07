Doak, Katherine Gayle

Katherine Gayle Doak, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, died July 1, 2020. Gayle was the daughter of the late Fred Doak Youree and Willie Katherine Bell Youree. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lawrence Doak; daughter, Katherine Susan “Kathy” Doak; and brother, William F. Youree.

She is survived by: Daughter – Bonnie (Kevin) Barnes; Sister – Beverly (Carol Nepton) Youree; Sister-in-law – Cynthia Youree; Grandchildren – Hannah Smithson, Katie Barnes and Michael Barnes; Nephews – Greg (Sanita) Youree and Doug Youree; Great-nephew – Marcus Youree.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to go toward the funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com