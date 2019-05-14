Doak, Katherine Susan

Katherine Susan Doak, age 47 of Mt. Juliet, died May 3, 2019. Ms. Doak was preceded in death by her father, Henry Lawrence Doak.

She is survived by: Daughter – Hannah Smithson and her fiancée, Jacob Beadles; Mother – Gayle Doak; Sister – Bonnie (Kevin) Barnes; Niece and Nephew – Michael and Katie Barnes; Aunts – Beverly Youree, Carol Nepton and Cyndee Youree; Cousins – Greg and Doug Youree.

Friends and family will gather for a Celebration of Life service from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Bond Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to go toward the funeral expenses.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com