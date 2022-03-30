DOBSON, Elizabeth Boydene Hawkins “Betty”

Elizabeth Boydene Hawkins Dobson, 88, Antioch, died March 22.

Betty was born in Nashville, and was the daughter of the late, William Hawkins, Sr. and Ora Fussell Buck. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Berry Boyd Dobson, Sr.; sister-in-law, Judy Dobson; sister-in-law, Helen Hawkins; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, George and Mary Dillingham; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Barbara Dobson and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Helen Dobson.

She is survived by: Son Berry B. Dobson, Jr.; Brother William Hawkins, Jr.; Brother-in-law Joel Dobson; Grandchildren Alexis Dobson, Jaclyn Dobson, Berry (Megan) Dobson, III and Kyle Dobson; Great-grandchildren Leo, Zane, Berry “Boyd”, IV, Eleanor and Holden; Cousin Dr. A.M. and Anita Gotto; Sev-eral nieces and nephews

Funeral services were Friday, March 25, at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Public Library of your choice.

Visitation was Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Ju-liet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.