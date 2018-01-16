Dodd, Patricia Rhea

Pat Dodd passed away on Jan. 9, 2018 at age 73. A funeral service was held Jan. 12 as West Haven Baptist Church in Lebanon, and Mrs. Dodd was interred in Wilson County Memorial.
Mrs. Dodd is survived by husband of 51 years Robert Wayne Dodd; son Matthew (Laura) Dodd; grandchildren Luke Dodd and Abbie Dodd; siblings Lynn (David) Collingsworth, James Rhea Clemmons Jr., Gigi Clemmons, and Larry (Kelly) Clemmons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by son Robert Wayne Dodd Jr., daughter Chrissa Leanne Dodd, and parents James Rhea and Mary Winter Clemmons.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the West Haven Baptist Church Building Fund.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
