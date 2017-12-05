Dodson, Justin David

Justin David Dodson, May 30, 1989 – Nov. 28, 2017.
This week we lost a loving young man: a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, a stepson, a friend. Born to Denise Dodson Messer May 30, 1989, he was always a caring individual and extremely smart. One of his biggest wants in life was to always see people happy. He wanted to make a difference in people’s lives through positivity and love.
His life was cut too short and he had a lot to offer the world. He can now Rest In Peace with his mother Denise in Heaven, together once again. He is survived by his grandparents Dave and Faye Dodson of Mt. Juliet, TN, brother Tyler Messer of Eagleville, TN, uncle Devin (Kelli) Dodson of Murfreesboro, TN, aunt Amy Dodson of Leavenworth, KS, and stepdad Bob Messer of Eagleville, TN.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Hunter Funeral Home with Ralph Wade officiating. Visitation was from 10 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Interment was at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, Watertown, TN. (615) 237-9318.
