Dodson, Kade

Kade Dodson passed away on Oct. 12, 2018, at age 33. A funeral service was held Oct. 18 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon.

Kade is survived by father Gregory H. Dodson, mother Mary Lynn DeWitt, siblings Brady Alexander and Conner Ryan Dodson, grandmothers Barbara Ann Dodson and Mary Ruth DeWitt, several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and best friend Max. He is preceded in death by brother Josh Dodson, and grandfathers Hugh Dodson and Glenn DeWitt.

