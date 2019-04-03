Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

A Dollar General store on Lebanon Road was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. March 31, a suspect armed with a black handgun robbed Dollar General at 14390 Lebanon Road. He was described as a short black male with an older voice. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and dark-colored shoes. The suspect’s face was covered with a white bandana.

After a thorough search of the immediate area, the suspect could not be located. Mt. Juliet police said he fled east on Lebanon Road in a white two-toned 1999-2006 model, extended cab Chevrolet Silverado.

Mt. Juliet detectives are reviewing surveillance from the area, and will likely release details about the suspect’s vehicle soon.

Capt. Tyler Chandler said the store had limited staff at the time, and an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. No one was injured during the incident, and no patrons were in the store at the time of the event.

Mt. Juliet Police released footage online of the robbery in hopes that someone recognizes the suspect and contacts detectives. To view the footage, visit mjpdnews.org.