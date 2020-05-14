Donnell, Virginia Louise Maynard

Virginia Donnell passed away May 9, 2020, at age 88. The Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service.

Mrs. Donnell is survived by special niece Sandy McIntyre, special nephew Bobby (Tammy) Maynard, brother Harold (Joyce) Maynard, and many other nieces, nephews, other close relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by husband William Donnell, parents Edgar and Mary Maynard, and brothers Millard, Jack, and Clarence Maynard.

