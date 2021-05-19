D’ONOFRIO, Joseph “Joey” William

Joseph William D’Onofrio, loving son, brother and uncle, 39, Old Hickory passed away Saturday, May 1.

Joey was born in Frankfurt, Germany to Donato and Sharon D’Onofrio. He was a graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, Volunteer State Community College and Middle Tennessee State University.

Joey was known for his kind and gentle spirit, hard work ethic and deep love for family, especially his nieces and nephews. God and family were most important to him. His family feels proud of him and blessed to have had him in their lives.

He is survived by his loving parents who greatly adored him, his sisters and best friends, Alicia Trimble, wife of Corey and Joanne Smith, wife of William “Mike”; his grandmother, Ardelle; his uncle, Dino and aunt, Karen of New York; his uncle, Jim of Florida; and his cousin, Kristen of Nashville.

A visitation was Friday, May 7 at St. Stephen Catholic Community followed by the funeral mass.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.

﻿