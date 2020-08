Dorris, Phineas Raydean Jr.

Phineas Raydean Dorris Jr., age 53 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Aug. 21, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Phineas Raydean Dorris, Sr.; and mother-in-law, Martha Dickens. He is survived by wife of 26 years, Telina “Tina” Dorris; mother, Dorothy Dorris; children, Kellie (Bryan) Ward, C. J. (Lindsey) Dorris, Bryce (Savannah) Dorris and Chelsea Dorris; brothers, Dwayne (Vicki) Dorris and James (Lauree) Dorris; sisters, Barbara (Mike) McDonald and Joyce (Terry) Fussell; and 6 grandchildren.

A funeral service was held Aug. 24 at Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com