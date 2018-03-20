Douglas, Carol E.

Carol E. Douglas, age 69, passed away on March 19, 2018 of complications from a stroke suffered in June 2016.
Carol was born in Lancaster, OH and grew up in nearby Bremen, OH. After graduating from Harding College, she moved to Tennessee and spent most of her life there. She worked as a dietician and in a women’s clothing store, with most of her career being spent as a gift shop manager for Cracker Barrel.
She was the daughter of Robert and Rita Winland, who died in 2017. She is survived by her brother Bob (Robyn) Winland, nieces Briana (Chase) Froud and Mikayla Winland, two grand-nephews and one grand-niece.
Carol loved to curl up in her “girl’s den” to watch an old movie or read a good book, with one of her beloved cats curled up on her lap. She was a member of the Church of Christ. No services will be held.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
