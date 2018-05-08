Dove, Mary Helen Garrison, age 91 of Mt. Juliet, died May 5, 2018.
Mrs. Dove was a member of Grace Place Church of God. She was the daughter of the late Levi and Lilly Belle Brezeale Garrison. Mrs. Dove was also preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Joe Dove, and 11 siblings.
She is survived by: Children – Tommy (Margaret) Dove and Sherry (Larry) Whitfield; Grandchildren – April Whitfield, Erin Weston, Amanda Wilkins and Daniel Dove; Great-grandchildren – Cade Wilkins, Brystol Weston, Ryder Weston And Hadley Wilkins.
Funeral services were conducted May 8 at Grace Place Church of God. Burial will be in Philadelphia, Miss., at a later date.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made Grace Place Church of God Building Fund, 4316 Central Pike, Hermitage, TN 37076.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
