News Ticker

Downed power line blocks Lebanon Road

July 9, 2019 Sarah Tate Frontpage Lead Stories, General News, News 0

A section of Lebanon Road was briefly blocked Monday night after a vehicle crashed into a nearby utility pole.

A car crashed into a utility pole on Lebanon Road near Devonshire Drive around 8 p.m. July 8. The road closed for an extended period of time due to a power line across the roadway and unstable utility pole.

Mt. Juliet police officers were on scene and directing traffic. The roadway reopened around 10 p.m.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply


MH Magazine WordPress Theme

Copyright © 2016 The Chronicle Of Mt. Juliet. All Rights Reserved.