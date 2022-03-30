DOWNS, Larry Gordon

Larry Gordon Downs, 80, Lebanon, died March 23. Larry was born in Kalamazoo, Mich. and was the son of the late, Gordon Downs and Ethel Denniston Downs. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Downs and David Downs.

He is survived by: Wife of 59 years Sharon Witters Downs; Children Larry A. (Ruth) Downs, Cheryl Downs (Wayne) Schronce, Robert (Heather) Downs and Christy Downs (Erik) Requejo; 10 Grandchil-dren and two Great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service was Saturday, March 26, at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church, 3475 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage, TN with Rev. Andy Miller officiating.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Samaritans Purse www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/the-greatest-journey or Hermitage Hills Baptist Church Missions www.hermitagehills.com

Visitation was Saturday at the church.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.