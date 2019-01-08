Draper, Michael Eugene

Michael Eugene Draper, age 76 of Mt. Juliet, died Jan. 2, 2019. He was the son of the late D.M. and Mildred Cole Draper. Mike was also preceded in death by his brothers, Stanly Draper and Cecil Draper, and his nephew, Keith Draper.

He is survived by: Daughters and sons-in-law – Rachel Draper and Wayne Davis and Deanna Draper and Michael Thomas; Sister – Kim (Paul) Rotenberry; Grandchildren – Cecilia Thomas and Kaitlin Thomas; Nieces and nephews – Mark Draper, Travis Draper, Michael L. Draper, Christy Draper, Brandy Belcher, Matthew Rotenberry, Shelby Rotenberry and Jami Draper.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 10, 2019, at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 1 Vantage Way, #C-120, Nashville, TN 37228 or to Rett Syndrome, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com