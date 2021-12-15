Drawing of new districts finalized

The Board of Commissioners approved the new voting districts as well as many other items in a packed agenda Monday.

The commissioners chose map option 2 in the last meeting, but anticipated making some changes before second reading. On second reading, the changes were Woodridge moving to District 1, which is represented by Ray Justice, Moreland Farms from District 2 to District 3, which is represented by Scott Hefner and moving Julie Drive to District 2, represented by Bill Trivett.

District 4 Commissioner Jennifer Milele asked for Stoner Creek Apartments and Forest View Apartments to be moved back to District 4. In option 2, it would move to District 3, and Milele has represented the apartment complexes the past few years.

The reason for the new districts is the 2020 census showed that District 4, which was everything south of the interstate, had grown so much that it was no longer in balance with the other three districts. District 4 lost some areas to help with that, and it will be moved to District 3. District 1 and 2 also expanded, taking on some areas previously held by the other districts on the north side of town.

Mayor James Maness said he would like to keep the apartment complexes in the District 3 because District 4 still has the most possibility for growth.

“I would like District 4 to be the smallest,” said Maness.

Maness said the census numbers for District 4 are probably already outdated as so many more homes have come on since the numbers were taken. He said District 2, which is part of the north and west side of the city, should be the biggest because it is fairly landlocked. Eventually, the only changes were just the first three made at the beginning of the discussion.

The Board of Commissioners also approved multiple items on a proposed subdivision on South Greenhill Road. The subdivision will be 18 homes, some on larger lots with the range being from 11,265 square feet to 49,607 square feet. It will be opposite Virginia Hill Drive.

Maness said that he has seen so many different projects proposed for the property over the years, even apartments. He said that this is the best he has seen for the property.

“This is an opportunity to tie this parcel up with something that will benefit the area,” said Maness.

The Commissioners approved the annexation of the property into the city, changed the zoning from Wilson County R-1 to Mt. Juliet Single Family Residential RS-15, and adopted the plan of services.

The Commissioners also approved the The Old Friends Perpetual Care Cottages on Nonaville Road. The cottages will be located near the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, and will be several small homes where a few dogs will live in each one in their own home like living space. Dogs that could live in the facility will be ones for whom their owners have passed or can no longer care for them, and they can stay in a home-like facility.

An ordinance was also approved to amend the budget for the purchase of a new fire engine. The money will not actually come out until next year’s budget, the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet just needed approval to lock in the price. Also for the fire department, the commissioners approved a resolution to support a matching grant application to assist in covering future capital expenses for advanced life support equipment (cardiac monitors).

The commissioners also approved an ordinance to amend the city codes for retail liquor stores. Some items were needed to be in accordance with state law. Also, in the original code when it was approved to first allow liquor stores, there was to be one liquor store per 8,000 residents, but it read with a cap of only three in the city. The cap was removed so that it would just be 8,000 residents, but they still have to be three miles apart.